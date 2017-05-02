Highland Capital Management LLC Has $8.827 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,568 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 864,157 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after buying an additional 79,198 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 289,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened at 47.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $58.68 billion. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm earned $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post $0.70 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Hilliard Lyons initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through six segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

