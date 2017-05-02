Highland Capital Management LLC Has $205,000 Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in BGC Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 167,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in BGC Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 8.5% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 713,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 55,875 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in BGC Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 180,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BGC Partners by 27.0% in the third quarter. Silver Capital Management LLC now owns 131,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) opened at 11.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company earned $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. BGC Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post $0.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc (BGC) is a global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It provides a range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions.

