SLM Corp (SLM) Stake Decreased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM Corp were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SLM Corp by 924.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 842,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 760,646 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SLM Corp by 59.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SLM Corp by 13.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SLM Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SLM Corp by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) opened at 12.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. SLM Corp has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.27.

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. SLM Corp had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business earned $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SLM Corp will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays PLC set a $14.00 price target on shares of SLM Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of SLM Corp in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SLM Corp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SLM Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 19,193 shares of SLM Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $225,901.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurent Charles Lutz sold 170,000 shares of SLM Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $2,223,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 740,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,683,110.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,069 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About SLM Corp

SLM Corporation (Sallie Mae) is the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. Sallie Mae offers products, which promote personal finance including private education loans, Upromise rewards, scholarship search, college financial planning tools, insurance, and online retail banking.

