Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $288,000 Stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 341.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,121 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,421 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denbury Resources were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 33,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 59,548 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) opened at 2.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $851.22 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a negative net margin of 151.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business earned $271.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources Inc. will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $288,000 Stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/highbridge-capital-management-llc-purchases-60421-shares-of-denbury-resources-inc-dnr-updated.html.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.35.

In other Denbury Resources news, Director Greg Mcmichael sold 16,000 shares of Denbury Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $35,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,379 shares in the company, valued at $163,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused in two operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Its properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.