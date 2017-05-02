Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,604 Kraton Corp (KRA)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,745,000. Brenner West Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraton Corp by 46.2% in the third quarter. Brenner West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,127,000 after buying an additional 587,287 shares during the period. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,754,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraton Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,289,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraton Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,696,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) opened at 33.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41. Kraton Corp has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business earned $458.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.17 million. Kraton Corp had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraton Corp will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton Corp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

In other Kraton Corp news, insider Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 27,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $981,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,817.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $181,870.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,188.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton Corp

Kraton Corporation, formerly Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc, is a specialty chemicals company. The Company manufactures styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers. The Company also produces specialty products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The Company operates through two segments: Polymer Segment, which comprises SBCs and other engineered polymers business, and Chemical Segment, which comprises pine-based specialty products business.

