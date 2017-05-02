Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) Position Decreased by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 95,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,127,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 53,850.0% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) opened at 10.67 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $567.60 million. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently -1.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCII. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens set a $9.00 price objective on Rent-A-Center and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.07.

In related news, Chairman Mark E. Speese acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 744,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,098.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Denman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,162 shares in the company, valued at $184,109.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,805,233 shares of company stock valued at $15,593,865. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc is a rent-to-own operator in North America. The Company provides an opportunity to obtain ownership of products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers (including tablets), smartphones and furniture (including accessories), under rental purchase agreements. The Company operates in four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising.

