Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,250 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 30.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 12.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 12.8% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) opened at 16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 130.61%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,250 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/highbridge-capital-management-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-northwest-bancshares-inc-nwbi-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,790.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $219,235.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,803.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,680 shares of company stock worth $1,536,895. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc (Northwest) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal business consists of attracting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets in the markets in which it operates. Its segments include Community Banking and Consumer Finance.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.