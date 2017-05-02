Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HIBB. Canaccord Genuity set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Forward View cut shares of Hibbett Sports to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.47.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) opened at 25.65 on Monday. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post $2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $86,548.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 28.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at $13,132,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 174,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest regions of the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company had operated 1,078 stores consisting of 1,059 Hibbett Sports stores and 19 smaller-format Sports Additions athletic shoe stores in 35 states.

