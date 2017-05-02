Herman Miller (MLHR) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.02

News headlines about Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) have trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Herman Miller earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 96 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) opened at 33.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.45. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $36.46.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Herman Miller will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Herman Miller from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cann cut shares of Herman Miller from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Herman Miller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Herman Miller news, SVP Michael F. Ramirez sold 1,297 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $43,229.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,966 shares in the company, valued at $498,816.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Lock sold 15,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $511,710.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,282 shares of company stock worth $712,668 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

