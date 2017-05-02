Legato Capital Management LLC Has $3.283 Million Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 3,055.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,296 shares during the period. Herman Miller makes up approximately 0.1% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Herman Miller worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Herman Miller by 7.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Wheatland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) opened at 33.40 on Tuesday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company earned $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.50 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Herman Miller, Inc. will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/herman-miller-inc-mlhr-shares-bought-by-legato-capital-management-llc-updated.html.

MLHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cann cut shares of Herman Miller from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herman Miller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Herman Miller news, EVP Donald D. Goeman sold 4,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $129,126.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $220,780.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael F. Ramirez sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $43,229.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,816.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,282 shares of company stock valued at $712,668. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.