Analysts Issue Forecasts for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (HTA)

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst O. Okusanya anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) opened at 30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 466.3% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.5% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3,597.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 413.81%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations.

