HCA Holdings Inc (HCA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) in a research report released on Monday, April 17th. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

“CMS proposed a better than expected FY 18 hospital inpatient (IPPS) rate increase of 1.6% for operating payments and a total increase of 2.9%, including a new reimbursement methodology for uncompensated care. Although the impact of the new rates will vary among hospitals depending on patient mix and the level of uncompensated care, we expect better rates will help hospital stocks, which have been hurt by concern for the ACA. The proposed hospital IPPS rates were significantly higher than our 1% estimate (vs. 0.8%-2.3% over past five years).”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCA Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of HCA Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of HCA Holdings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of HCA Holdings to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of HCA Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Holdings currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.22.

Shares of HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) opened at 83.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.71. HCA Holdings has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $91.03.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. The firm earned $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. HCA Holdings had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Holdings will post $7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $8,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,621,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,544 shares of company stock valued at $22,930,923 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in HCA Holdings by 651.7% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 5,086,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,724,000 after buying an additional 4,410,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $234,371,000. Chieftain Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $141,796,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Holdings by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 3,617,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,786,000 after buying an additional 1,119,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Management Corp bought a new stake in HCA Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $65,508,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Holdings

HCA Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated in two geographically organized groups, including the National and American Groups. As of December 31, 2016, the National Group included 84 hospitals, which were located in Alaska, California, Florida, southern Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

