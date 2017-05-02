Nabriva Therapeutics AG – (NBRV) Major Shareholder Sells $369,020.44 in Stock

Nabriva Therapeutics AG – (NASDAQ:NBRV) major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca sold 32,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $369,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,660,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,906,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca sold 15,939 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $175,647.78.

On Friday, April 21st, Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca sold 2,622 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $28,946.88.

On Thursday, April 20th, Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca sold 23,932 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $265,884.52.

On Monday, April 10th, Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca sold 90,594 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $992,910.24.

Nabriva Therapeutics AG – (NASDAQ:NBRV) opened at 10.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $294.26 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. Nabriva Therapeutics AG – has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. FT Options LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. FT Options LLC now owns 83,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – during the first quarter worth about $2,074,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – during the third quarter worth about $2,468,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 706,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 122,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a research report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics AG – from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

Nabriva Therapeutics AG is an Austria-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of antibiotics to treat infections. Its lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The Company develops both intravenous (IV) and oral formulations of lefamulin for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

