Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has $8,977,000 Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership held its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Affiliated Managers Group makes up 2.0% of Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 86,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,504,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 43,700.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $2,863,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 185,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,861,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) opened at 155.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.50 and its 200-day moving average is $153.47. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.48 and a 52-week high of $177.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business earned $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post $14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $194.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.22.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. The Company operates in three segments, which represent its principal distribution channels: Institutional, Mutual Fund and High Net Worth. The equity method investments in the Institutional distribution channel are made in relationships with public and private client entities, including foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and retirement plans for corporations and municipalities.

