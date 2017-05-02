Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Position Held by Hartwell J M Limited Partnership

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership held its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,421,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $887,954,000 after buying an additional 2,982,684 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV during the third quarter worth approximately $163,418,000. OZ Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV by 86.5% in the third quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 2,476,466 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $325,432,000 after buying an additional 1,148,937 shares in the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV during the third quarter worth approximately $105,128,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,203,377 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $126,884,000 after buying an additional 363,391 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) opened at 111.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.67 and its 200-day moving average is $108.76. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12 month low of $98.28 and a 12 month high of $136.08. The company has a market cap of $215.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.57.

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on BUD shares. HSBC Holdings plc cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Vetr cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.70 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (AB InBev) is a Belgium-based company engaged in the brewers industry. The Company owns a portfolio of over 200 beer brands. The Company’s brand portfolio includes global brands, such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands, including Beck’s, Leffe and Hoegaarden, and local champions, such as Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Quilmes, Victoria, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Harbin, Sedrin, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya Korona, Chernigivske, Cass and Jupiler.

