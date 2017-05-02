Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Maintained by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management continued to hold its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 149.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 79,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 47,948 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 3,428.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 24,276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 129.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) traded down 0.75% during trading on Monday, hitting $114.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,963,309 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.01. The stock has a market cap of $181.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.25. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $90.32 and a 12 month high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 16.29%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post $5.95 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/hanson-doremus-investment-management-has-246000-stake-in-walt-disney-co-dis-updated.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $114.44 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.