Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.926 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Hanesbrands worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 322,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 27,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,122,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4,930.4% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 80,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 78,887 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) opened at 21.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $29.16.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 64.51% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.91 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

In related news, CEO Gerald Evans sold 41,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $831,328.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,497,845.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,587.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

