Private Trust Co. NA Buys 4,323 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 37,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argentus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.5% in the third quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) opened at 21.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.90. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $29.16.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 64.51% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company earned $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post $1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Private Trust Co. NA Buys 4,323 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/hanesbrands-inc-hbi-shares-bought-by-private-trust-co-na-updated.html.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $27.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Vetr cut Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.91 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $32.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Evans sold 41,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $831,328.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,497,845.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.