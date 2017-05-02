Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Position Cut by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Argentus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) opened at 166.62 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.07 and a 52 week high of $168.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.62. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post $9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays PLC set a $175.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Leerink Swann set a $187.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Loewald sold 1,532 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $258,540.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,906.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $3,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,279 shares in the company, valued at $45,879,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,964 shares of company stock worth $9,215,579 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

