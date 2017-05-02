GulfMark Offshore, Inc. (GLFM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GulfMark Offshore, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLFM) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, April 17th. The firm currently has $0.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GulfMark Offshore, Inc. is a corporation that provides offshore marine services primarily to companies involved in offshore exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Their vessels transport drilling materials, supplies and personnel to offshore facilities, as well as move and position drilling structures. “

GulfMark Offshore (NASDAQ:GLFM) opened at 0.338 on Monday. GulfMark Offshore has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $6.09. The firm’s market cap is $9.18 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

GulfMark Offshore Company Profile

GulfMark Offshore, Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services. The Company offers these services to companies engaged in the offshore exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Company operates in three segments: the North Sea (N. Sea), Southeast Asia (SEA) and the Americas.

