Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.516 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,020 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Xilinx by 33.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,085 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) opened at 63.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.15. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $64.90.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business earned $609.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post $2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd-buys-1000-shares-of-xilinx-inc-xlnx-updated.html.

Several analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Nomura lowered Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr lowered Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Xilinx in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered Xilinx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

In other news, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,100,421.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Tong sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,172. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.