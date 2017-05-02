Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 3,900 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 89.6% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 15.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Marathon Oil by 7.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Marathon Oil by 49.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) opened at 14.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $19.28. The stock’s market cap is $12.56 billion.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post ($0.22) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd-boosts-stake-in-marathon-oil-co-mro-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $16.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Vetr raised Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.81 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Howard Weil raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.