CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Stake Held by Guidant Wealth Advisors

Guidant Wealth Advisors continued to hold its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 95.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 635,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after buying an additional 47,778 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 147,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 65,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) opened at 28.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.56.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $27,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

