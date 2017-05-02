Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $979,000 in Progress Software Co. (PRGS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,664 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Progress Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 61.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Progress Software by 40.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 18.2% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter worth $289,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) traded up 0.37% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 317,365 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.43 billion. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $32.47.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.48 million. Progress Software had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Progress Software from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Progress Software from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

In other Progress Software news, major shareholder Praesidium Investment Manageme sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $2,794,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base.

