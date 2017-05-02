Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Position Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.3% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $119,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 71,762.1% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 115,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 115,537 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 932.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $860.26 and a 200-day moving average of $827.73. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $672.66 and a 1-year high of $935.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post $33.90 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,040.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $970.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,095.00 price target (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $991.41.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

