Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $994,000 Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 270.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Silgan Holdings were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Silgan Holdings by 43.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Silgan Holdings by 2.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Silgan Holdings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Silgan Holdings by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,717,000 after buying an additional 42,903 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan Holdings during the third quarter worth $156,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) traded up 0.51% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.93. The stock had a trading volume of 231,289 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.57. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50.

Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Silgan Holdings had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $805.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post $3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. Bank of America Corp raised Silgan Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Silgan Holdings in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Silgan Holdings from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silgan Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.43.

About Silgan Holdings

Silgan Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. The Company operates in three business segments: metal containers, closures and plastic containers. Its metal container segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food and general line products.

