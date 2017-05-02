Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $19 Million Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NASDAQ:SAND) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,066 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 125.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,473,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 818,936 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,347,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 593,313 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $984,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 193,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $539,000.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NASDAQ:SAND) traded down 1.15% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,405 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.64 million and a P/E ratio of 20.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is engaged in providing financing to mining companies. The Company focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements (Gold Streams or Silver Streams), and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The Company operates in the segments of Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Chapada Santa Elena, Yamana Silver Stream, Chapada, Diavik Mine, Other Royalties, Other and Corporate.

