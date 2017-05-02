Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Cohu, Inc. (COHU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 583.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59,340 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.26% of Cohu worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 34.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Analytic Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the third quarter worth $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Springbank Value Partners LP increased its stake in Cohu by 11.2% in the third quarter. Springbank Value Partners LP now owns 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) traded up 8.97% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 449,663 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm earned $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.30 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 1.06%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cohu’s payout ratio is 218.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COHU. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $221,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 190,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,555.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hock Woo Chiang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,683.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,653 shares of company stock valued at $747,850 in the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. It develops, manufactures, sells and services a line of equipment capable of handling a range of integrated circuits and light-emitting diodes.

