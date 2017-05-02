Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $14 Million Stake in Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 502.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,572 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after buying an additional 82,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 20,751 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $5,303,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,103,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) traded up 3.90% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 317,955 shares. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.34 million, a P/E ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company earned $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.82 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 4.12%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $616,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $324,202.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,060.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,500 over the last ninety days. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The Company also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training.

