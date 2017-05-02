Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.05% of Guaranty Bancorp worth $13,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBNK. BlackRock Group LTD bought a new position in Guaranty Bancorp during the third quarter worth $6,908,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Guaranty Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $4,860,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Guaranty Bancorp by 34.5% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 913,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,311,000 after buying an additional 234,547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Capital Partners IV LP increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Castle Creek Capital Partners IV LP now owns 1,448,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,062,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) traded up 1.39% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,098 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. Guaranty Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $711.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company earned $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. Guaranty Bancorp had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancorp will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Guaranty Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Guaranty Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In other Guaranty Bancorp news, EVP Michael J. Noesen sold 3,500 shares of Guaranty Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $82,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,440.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher G. Treece sold 3,000 shares of Guaranty Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $73,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,028 shares of company stock valued at $483,397 over the last 90 days. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guaranty Bancorp Company Profile

Guaranty Bancorp is the bank holding for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company’s segment is banking. The Company operates approximately 30 branches and over two investment management firms, including Private Capital Management LLC (PCM) and Cherry Hills Investment Advisors Inc (CHIA), in Colorado through the Bank.

