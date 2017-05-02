Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NASDAQ:SUPV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NASDAQ:SUPV) traded down 1.29% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. 47,526 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 63.05. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/grupo-supervielle-sa-adr-supv-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,439,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR by 25.1% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,935,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,472,000 after buying an additional 588,353 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 429,707 shares during the period. Kora Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 1,293,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after buying an additional 429,187 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR by 71.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 413,000 shares during the period.

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA is an Argentina-based holding company primarily engaged in the financial sector. The Company provides services through numerous subsidiaries, such as Banco Supervielle SA, that offers bank services, mainly to individuals and commercial customers; Cordial Compania Financiera SA, which focuses on credit card issuing, as well as providing consumer loans and insurance for Wal-Mart Argentina customers; Tarjeta Automatica SA, which issues and administrates credit cards; Cordial Microfinanzas SA, that offers financing for urban micro-enterprises; Supervielle Seguros SA, which sells insurance products; Supervielle Asset Management Sociedad Gerente de FCI SA, which manages investment funds, and Espacio Cordial Servicios SA, that distributes audio and video equipment, computers, home appliance and air conditioning units, among others.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.