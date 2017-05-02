Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company earned $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 348.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) traded up 0.25% on Monday, hitting $20.15. 91,370 shares of the company were exchanged. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $640.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.29%.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,617.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The Company’s parent company is Green Plains Inc (Green Plains).

