Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GWO. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities raised Great-West Lifeco from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.40.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) opened at 37.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.75.

In related news, insider Helen Ruth Kasdorf sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$50,135.00. Also, Director Arshil Jamal sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.37, for a total value of C$2,391,680.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,850.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc (Lifeco) is a financial services holding company. The Company has interests in the life insurance, health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses. It operates through four operating segments: Canada, United States, Europe and Lifeco Corporate.

