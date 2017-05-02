Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gray Television, Inc. (GTN)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

GTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Singular Research upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) traded down 1.37% on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,450 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 3.16. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $237.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post $0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $99,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gray Television by 16.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 23.8% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gray Television by 60.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Gray Television by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX).

