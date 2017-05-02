Graco Inc. (GGG) Lifted to B+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wunderlich downgraded shares of Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) opened at 107.92 on Thursday. Graco has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $109.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $340.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.62 million. Graco had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco will post $4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.82%.

In other news, VP David M. Lowe sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at $13,985,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $67,909.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,392.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,741 shares of company stock worth $7,007,499. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,615,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Graco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Graco by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Graco by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 719,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,248,000 after buying an additional 52,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $41,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company specializes in equipment for applications that involve materials with viscosities, materials with abrasive or corrosive properties, and multiple-component materials that require ratio control.

