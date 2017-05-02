Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GBT. Roth Capital set a $47.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Nomura started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Instinet started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) opened at 30.75 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The firm’s market cap is $1.34 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post ($2.78) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Robert I. Tepper sold 31,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $1,037,606.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,356.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,031,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $10,462,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 338,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders. The Company is developing its initial product candidate, GBT440, as an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

