Glg LLC Has $12.036 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

GLG LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 100.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,899 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble Co makes up about 0.8% of GLG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GLG LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Co were worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co by 225.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) opened at 87.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.16. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $79.37 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business earned $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Procter & Gamble Co had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post $3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6896 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Procter & Gamble Co’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Glg LLC Has $12.036 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/glg-llc-has-12-036-million-position-in-procter-gamble-co-pg-updated.html.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble Co in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Vetr upgraded Procter & Gamble Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.80 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $93.00 target price on Procter & Gamble Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $311,117.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mohamed Samir Abde Abdelfattah sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $171,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,547 shares of company stock valued at $25,344,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble Co

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.