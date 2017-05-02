Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) opened at 22.27 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $556.24 million. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.40. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gladstone Commercial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (GOOD)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/gladstone-commercial-co-good-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-19th-updated.html.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing primarily office and industrial properties. The Company also makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. As of February 15, 2017, the Company owned 95 properties totaling 10.9 million square feet in 24 states.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.