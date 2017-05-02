Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) Declares Apr 17 Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a apr 17 dividend on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) opened at 9.84 on Tuesday. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 53.78%. The company earned $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 10,000 shares of Gladstone Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 343,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 16,000 shares of Gladstone Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $146,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 336,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,733.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hilliard Lyons cut Gladstone Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

