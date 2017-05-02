Givaudan Sa ‘s (GVDNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Givaudan Sa (OTC:GVDNY) in a report published on Thursday, April 13th, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Givaudan Sa has a consensus rating of Hold.

Givaudan Sa (OTC:GVDNY) opened at 38.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70. Givaudan Sa has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $42.92.

