Whalerock Point Partners LLC Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,470 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.0% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 68.11 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.38 and a 52 week high of $89.12. The company has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 92.36% and a net margin of 44.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Vetr lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.88 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.68.

In related news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $4,926,510.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,199,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,973,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

