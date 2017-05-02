Gigamon Inc (GIMO) Short Interest Up 56.6% in March

Gigamon Inc (NYSE:GIMO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,818,199 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the March 15th total of 1,799,613 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 925,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) traded down 3.00% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,654,738 shares. Gigamon has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05.

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company earned $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Gigamon had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gigamon will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gigamon news, Director Ted C. Ho sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,837 shares in the company, valued at $372,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dario Zamarian purchased 5,706 shares of Gigamon stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,970.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $6,904,200. 9.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIMO. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Gigamon by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gigamon by 15.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gigamon by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after buying an additional 61,246 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gigamon by 158.8% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 339,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after buying an additional 208,203 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Gigamon by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,310,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,793,000 after buying an additional 54,928 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Gigamon from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gigamon in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gigamon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. FBN Securities started coverage on Gigamon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corp lowered Gigamon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Gigamon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/gigamon-inc-gimo-sees-large-growth-in-short-interest-updated.html.

Gigamon Company Profile

Gigamon Inc offers a solution that delivers visibility and control of data-in-motion traversing enterprise, federal and service provider networks. The Company’s Visibility Platform consists of a distributed system of nodes (that in combination establish a Visibility Fabric). The Visibility Platform includes physical appliances and virtual nodes that can be deployed in data centers, central offices, virtualized/private cloud/public cloud environments, and small form-factor remote site appliances, which in combination enable pervasive visibility of network infrastructures.

Receive News & Ratings for Gigamon Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gigamon Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.