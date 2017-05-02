Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $3.759 Million Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Celgene comprises 3.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Celgene by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Celgene by 0.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Celgene by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management raised its position in Celgene by 1.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Investment Counsel raised its position in Celgene by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel now owns 7,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 124.06 on Tuesday. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $94.42 and a 12-month high of $127.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.59. The firm has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The company earned $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 77.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post $7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CELG. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $159.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cann restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Celgene in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

In other news, insider Rupert Vessey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $497,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 778 shares in the company, valued at $96,798.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $1,737,706.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,087.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

