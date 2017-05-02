Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.191 Million Position in Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts Company were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts Company by 82.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts Company during the third quarter worth $180,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts Company during the third quarter worth $187,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts Company during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts Company during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) opened at 91.34 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $105.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average is $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Genuine Parts Company had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company earned $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Genuine Parts Company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post $4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Genuine Parts Company’s payout ratio is 56.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Genuine Parts Company in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts Company from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

About Genuine Parts Company

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

