GECINA EUR7.50 (NASDAQ:GECFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

GECINA EUR7.50 (NASDAQ:GECFF) opened at 133.75 on Monday. GECINA EUR7.50 has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.75 and a 200 day moving average of $131.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion and a PE ratio of 9.71.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/gecina-eur7-50-gecff-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

