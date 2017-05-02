GB Group plc (GBG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) in a research report released on Wednesday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 340 ($4.39) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. FinnCap reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.52) price objective on shares of GB Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of GB Group plc in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.39) price objective on shares of GB Group plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of GB Group plc in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 370 ($4.78) price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 360 ($4.65).

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) opened at 348.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 303.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 284.36. GB Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 205.76 and a 12-month high of GBX 357.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 448.27 million.

GB Group plc Company Profile

GB Group plc (GBG) is a global specialist in identity data intelligence. Its segments include Identity Proofing division and Identity Solutions division. The Identity Proofing division provides Identification (ID) Verification, ID Employ and Comply services and ID Fraud and Risk Management Services. It also includes the operations of ID Scan Biometrics Ltd, a provider of software that automates on-boarding of customers and employees by simplifying the identity verification and data capture process.

