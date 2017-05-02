Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.75. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.93%. The business earned $242.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) traded up 0.40% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,632 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $35.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

In related news, SVP Steven T. Snyder sold 217,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $6,996,988.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 323,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,201.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 116.3% in the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Geneva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 44.8% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (GLPI) is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. Its segments include GLP Capital, L.P.

