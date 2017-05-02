Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Eli Lilly and Co’s FY2017 Earnings (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and in a report issued on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now expects that the company will earn $4.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.17. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s FY2018 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

LLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Vetr cut Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.44 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc set a $100.00 price target on Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) opened at 81.82 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $86.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Tarbox Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $155,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,682.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $17,780,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,690,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,570,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 688,162 shares of company stock worth $55,440,777. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 80.62%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

