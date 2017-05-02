F&V Capital Management LLC Has $5.093 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

F&V Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,869 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 3.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. New York Life Trust Co. increased its stake in Amgen by 54.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened at 162.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.39. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.64 and a 52 week high of $184.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.15. The company earned $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 33.59%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post $12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target (down previously from $198.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.79.

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

