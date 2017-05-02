Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franco Nevada Corp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Franco Nevada Corp reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franco Nevada Corp.

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Franco Nevada Corp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm earned $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Franco Nevada Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Franco Nevada Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco Nevada Corp in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Franco Nevada Corp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,341,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 197,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after buying an additional 94,280 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 149,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after buying an additional 571,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,899,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) traded down 0.40% on Thursday, reaching $69.51. 358,017 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.20. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $81.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.74 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Franco Nevada Corp’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

About Franco Nevada Corp

Franco-Nevada Corp (Franco-Nevada) is a Canada-based gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company’s additional interests are in platinum group metals and other resource assets. It operates in the segment of resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. The Company’s business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality.

